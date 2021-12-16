Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office seeks victims in Colorado Springs after sexual assault arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are looking for more victims after deputies arrested a 51-year-old man accused of sexual abuse of children in September.

The sheriff's office sent a news release Thursday saying that Allan Richard Long, 51, is facing 41 felony charges related to sexual abuse of children, and he has "very specific ties" to Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff's office, Long may have met his victims in several states, including Kansas, Wyoming and Montana, due to his "access to families through his work." He had previously worked as a volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher, and over-the-road truck driver.

Investigators believe there could be more victims of Long's living in Colorado Springs. If you have information, you're encouraged to call the sheriff's office investigator at 720-874-4065.

Long is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.