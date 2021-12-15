Wildfire burns 2 acres in rural Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were called to a rural area of Pueblo County south of Avondale on Wednesday for a brush fire that burned about two acres.

The fire started before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 36000 block of Bush Road. At the time of the fire, fast winds were reported in the area and along the Front Range.

According to first responders, flames were growing near at least one structure, but no damage was reported. The fire was contained at about two acres, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

On scene here of a grass fire in eastern Pueblo County. Fire crews here actively trying to extinguish the fire that he threatening at least one structure here. Wind and dust really whipping through this area. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/vAN8ZNMJfd — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) December 15, 2021

No injuries were reported.