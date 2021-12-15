Skip to Content
Wildfire burns 2 acres in rural Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were called to a rural area of Pueblo County south of Avondale on Wednesday for a brush fire that burned about two acres.

The fire started before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 36000 block of Bush Road. At the time of the fire, fast winds were reported in the area and along the Front Range.

According to first responders, flames were growing near at least one structure, but no damage was reported. The fire was contained at about two acres, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported.

