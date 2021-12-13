Though all lanes are open, construction along I-25 South Gap project far from over

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- All lanes of I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument, including new express lanes, are now open to Colorado Drivers. However, construction along the South Gap project is far from over.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says construction is still happening, which means heavier Colorado State Patrol presence to monitor for dangerous drivers and people going over the speed limit.

With the new express lanes open, traffic is better, but some drivers are taking this opportunity to exceed the speed limit.

"We hear 'express lane' and the first thing we think is we get to go faster, and that's not exactly right," said Trooper Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol. "Remember, while there are more lanes, it does not give you an excuse, whether it's a paid toll or not, to exceed the speed limit. It's designed to keep everybody safer by allowing more traffic to be able to freely flow. But if there ends up being crashes as a result of it, that doesn't do anybody any good."

CSP says they plan to increase patrols in the area to make sure drivers are obeying the speed limit through the new year.

"The area where the Gap is located in Douglas County in particular, has been designated as one of our high focus areas that we're focusing on throughout the state, especially towards the end of the year, but certainly coming into 2022 as well," said Trooper Lewis. "So you'll see an increase in troopers and officers who are out there enforcing those traffic laws."

CDOT says the construction zone signs with lower speed limits are still in effect.

"Motorists must obey the posted speed limits on the I-25 gap project," said Tamara Rollison, a CDOT Spokesperson. "Substantial construction has been completed and that construction was completed a year ahead of schedule, meaning that the road is in its final alignment. We have one express lane open in each direction. Substantial construction is done, but there is more work to do and it still is a construction zone.”

CDOT and State Patrol remind drivers that if you use the free express lanes, you have to use them correctly. That means staying in the lane and not passing other drivers.

“Motorists should treat those double lines as a wall," said Rollison. "They should not cross those express lanes until they come across the dotted lines where the skip lines, where they can legally and lawfully exit those lanes."

Construction left to finish along the Gap includes paving and striping near Larkspur and installing the tolling infrastructure. CDOT says drivers can expect overnight lane closures and slowdowns until the project is finished next November.