Colorado Springs City Council to select replacement Tuesday for resigning longtime member Richard Skorman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- By Tuesday evening, we should know who the City Council will select to replace current District 3 Councilman Richard Skorman, who earlier announced his resignation at the end of the year to focus on his downtown businesses.

The Council has narrowed the initial list of 25 candidates down to seven.

Among them is former councilwoman and El Paso County commissioner Sallie Clark.

Another candidate is former councilwoman Brandy Williams, who served from 2011 to 2013 and currently is Fountain's city engineer.

Eight Council members (minus Skorman) were scheduled to begin interviewing and questioning the finalists at 2 p.m., with each beings asked 11 questions.

For a finalist to be chosen, he or she must have the support of at least five Council members.

If a finalist is selected, he or she will be officially voted on and appointed at the first Council meeting in January.

Late this weekend, the Council received a letter from a District 3 resident who expressed concern that the selection process doesn't include input from other district residents.

The author asked that the Council delay selecting a finalist until the remaining candidates can be asked questions that include feedback from district residents.

Tom Strand, president of the Council, said that members are following the city's code that dictates how to fill in-term vacancies.

"We've had plenty of opportunities for people to have input to the process," he said.

To see who the seven finalists are and what questions they'll be asked, visit: https://coloradosprings.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=10336034&GUID=4A5CD375-34A2-4697-8D3D-4ED305C06065.