CDOT holds job fair Friday in Pueblo to fill 20 highway maintenance openings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said that it's pleasantly surprised at the initial turnout for a job fair held Friday at the CDOT office in north Pueblo.

KRDO

Around 30 people showed up to apply in person when the event started at 10 a.m. -- despite cold, snowy weather -- with an unspecified number applying online.

Each person filled out an application in one room, then was interviewed in another room by CDOT staff; applicants lined the main hallway as they waited for their interviews.

KRDO

CDOT has 20 openings for highway maintenance workers in its southeast region, part of 200 similar vacancies the agency has across the state.

The shortage isn't a serious issue yet, the agency said, because it can shift workers from areas of lesser need to areas of greater need.

KRDO

"But we're just getting winter started," said Michelle Peulen, a CDOT spokesperson. "When we get bigger snowstorms, we're going to need workers more. So we'd like to fill these openings as soon as possible."

Applicants for highway maintenance worker are required to already have a commercial drivers license.

"But we're also seeking to fill a temporary training position and we'll help that person get their CDL," Peulen said.

KRDO

The maintenance position offers a starting salary of $40,000, along with benefits and a variety of incentives.

Peulen said that CDOT has so many openings because of retirements, promotions or workers leaving for jobs elsewhere.

KRDO

"We have around twice as many openings as we normally have," she said. "The pandemic is affecting us, as it is other employers. Workers do everything from driving a snowplow, to patching potholes, to picking up trash."

For more information, visit: http://codot.gov.