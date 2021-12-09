2 arrested in connection with theft spree across Colorado Springs worth $450,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two people who are accused of stealing nearly a half-million dollars worth of campers, trailers, and construction equipment this year.

The sheriff's office says detectives started looking into the theft spree in early October, but the thefts began around June. Detectives say the thefts happened in the city of Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County, with the "cumulative monetary loss to victims resulting from these thefts" being about $450,000.

EPCSO says an investigation with the Colorado Springs Police Department led to the arrests of 46-year-old Bobby Turner and 27-year-old Lindsey McCartan on Nov. 30. McCartan is facing numerous criminal charges for theft, trespassing, and burglary, according to Colorado Court records; Turner has over a dozen open criminal cases going back to 2019, including charges for motor vehicle theft, theft, and trespassing.

The sheriff's office didn't say specifically where the thefts occurred, but investigators shared pictures of the vehicles Turner and McCarran allegedly used.

The sheriff's office said investigators were able to get property back to several victims, but they acknowledged "much of what was stolen may never be recovered."

We're working on getting more information on the case. Check back for updates.