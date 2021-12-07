Yoder man found guilty of killing 6-year-old son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury found Nikolay Krutitskiy guilty on all counts Tuesday in the killing of his 6-year-old son, Roman.

Krutitskiy was found guilty of first-degree murder and several other charges for shooting Roman last June in rural El Paso County.

The verdict comes after days of testimony, including hearing from Krutitskiy's other children who were present at the time when Krutitskiy shot Roman in the neck.

All three kids and both parents rushed into their family car and sped off to the Yoder Post Office to get enough service to call 911. It's roughly 11 miles from their home in Yoder, Colorado where investigators believe the shooting took place. Roman was rushed to the hospital from there, but died days later after suffering organ failure and strokes due to blood loss, after being shot in the neck.

In a recorded interview with Krutitskiy's son, who was 10 years old last June, he told a trained interviewer two days after the shooting that his dad asked each of his kids, "do you want me to kill you?" before pulling the trigger and killing Roman.

Nikolay's daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, told a separate interviewer that her father said either, "safe or no?" or "good or no?" before pulling the trigger. Krutitskiy's wife, and the mother of the three kids, testified that her daughter has trouble with her memory, but she did not say the same about her surviving son.

Both kids told interviewers that they believed the shooting was an accident.

With Krutitskiy being found guilty of first-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.