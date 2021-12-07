Police arrest man in Fountain for possession of child porn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police investigators got a tip that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Fountain for possession and distribution of child porn on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Fountain Police Department, detectives got the tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and executed a search warrant at a house near 7000 Trione Lane.

Fountain Police say detectives got evidence to arrest Daniel Conner Matheny for felony charges "related to the sexual exploitation of children," including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Matheny was booked into the El Paso County Jail, according to Fountain Police.

Police are asking for any witnesses or victims who may have information on this case to call 719-382-6918.