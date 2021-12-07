Colorado Springs museum provides living history, key connections on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several special events Tuesday at the National Museum of World War II Aviation marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the raid that launched America into its second worldwide conflict in a quarter century.

The museum welcomed three WWII veterans from Colorado Springs who toured the museum before sitting down with the media and visitors to share their experiences; the veterans are in their mid- to late- 90s and are among the few of their kind remaining.

Two of the veterans saw combat and one didn't, but all of them agree that the Pear Harbor attack had a profound influence on their lives.

Another veteran, William Thomas, was a guest speaker for Tuesday's events and said he has done research that provides a surprising revelation -- that Daniel Griffin, of Colorado Springs, was the first casualty of the attack.

Thomas said that Griffin, who lived in a house on Bijou Street that still stands, was shot down trying to take off in his plane, but was shot by machine gun fire while swimming to safety.

Other Colorado Springs ties to that Japanese invasion include James Downing, who was aboard the USS West Virginia when it was damaged, and was one of the founders of The Navigators ministry, based in town.

Donald Stratton, who died last year, survived the sinking of the USS Arizona -- which killed more than 1,100 of his shipmates.