Police arrest 2 men accused of sexually assaulting teen at Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced the arrests of two men who are accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a local park last year.

According to a news release from CSPD, detectives got a report in September that two men had sexually assaulted a teen they met online. Police said that the suspects "arranged to meet with the victim at a park in Colorado Springs, where the assaults occurred." The assaults allegedly happened between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

Police identified the two suspects as 26-year-old Michael Garcia of Westminster, and 36-year-old David Reid of Framingham, Massachusetts. Both are facing charges of sexual assault on a child and internet luring of a child. CSPD said Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 15, and Reid was taken into custody on Oct. 16 in Massachusetts. Mugshots weren't made immediately available.

CSPD said Reid was a teacher at a charter school in Malden, Massachusetts, at the time of his arrest.

We're working on getting more information on the arrests. Check back for updates.

