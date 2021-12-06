Woman arrested near Monument Hill after shots fired on I-25

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that police activity Monday morning shut down a lane in northbound Interstate 25 near Monument Hill.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, the incident started in Castle Rock when an officer located a stolen vehicle. CRPD says the driver tried to escape and ended up hitting a patrol car. Colorado State Patrol confirmed to our partners at 9News that a woman was taken into custody after she fired shots on southbound I-25. Nobody was reported to be injured.

At about 9:15 a.m., the northbound left lane was shut down near Monument Hill, and traffic was reported to be slow in the southbound lanes. By about 10 a.m., the northbound lane was reopened.

Police were investigating scenes between exits 161 and 163, and at the Promenade in Castle Rock.

There is currently police activity at the Promenade 7-Eleven while we investigate this further. 7-Eleven remains open and there is no danger to the community. We will continue to work with @CSP_News and release more information as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/aF4LN9sVlH — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) December 6, 2021

