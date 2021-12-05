“Christmas This Year” supports down syndrome organizations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Coloradans are invited to kick off the holidays on December 4th and 5th at the Ent Center for the Arts with “Christmas This Year,” a heartwarming spectacular that highlights the special abilities community members while supporting organizations that serve families of children with Down syndrome.

The event marks its seventh anniversary and third production at the Ent Center with two matinees and one evening performance this year. Tickets for the family-oriented variety show, which is hosted by local artist Jared Anderson, are on sale now at UCCSPresents: "Christmas This Year".

Launched by Jared and Megan Anderson with Friends of Club 21 – a nonprofit named for the genetic condition of trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome – the event exists as a fundraiser for Club 21, a unique school started in South Africa for children with Down syndrome. Seven years on, and the “Christmas This Year” production keeps growing with a cast now composed of local special abilities children and adults and the whole Anderson family while ticket proceeds support Club 21 and local non-profit, Friends of Club 21.

“It’s been my absolute honor to be involved with this show,” says Anderson. “The innocence and joy that comes through these performances is what prepares me for Christmas.”

Performances of “Christmas This Year” are slated for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.