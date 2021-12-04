Firefighters working to rescue climber at Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on the scene at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. A climber was injured about 60 feet up.

Firefighters from the Heavy Rescue Team are on the scene working to get the individual down safely. They add that the climber is in stable condition with moderate injuries.

CSFD asks that you be aware of activity in this area.

This is a developing story. KRDO will update this article once additional details become available.