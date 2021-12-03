Skip to Content
Photo of Santa-lookalike getting handgun permit prompts backlash on El Paso County Sheriff’s social media pages

EPC Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Whether or not Santa Claus needs a handgun in 2021 is a much larger issue, but a social media post by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office featuring a Santa lookalike obtaining a concealed handgun permit received hundreds of comments questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post.

The photo was posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook and Twitter pages around noon Friday, but it received near-immediate backlash on Twitter.

The man seen in the above photo wasn't identified by the sheriff's office, but the sheriff's office didn't hesitate to point out his resemblance to the fictional Western Christian character.

Many of the comments questioned the sheriff's office's use of a children's figure to appear to support handguns.

After several hundred people criticized the post, the sheriff's office issued a response saying, "EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive."

The sheriff's office also said in a response that, "Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard-working staff."

We reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office Friday afternoon but our call went unanswered.

