Suspect in stolen car arrested in west Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Police officer tracked a stolen car and followed it into a shopping center on the west side of town, leading to the arrest of a "repeat motor vehicle theft suspect" on Wednesday.

According to a report from CSPD, an officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen, and the driver parked it inside the lot at King Soopers near 19th Street and Uintah Street. Officers arrived and blocked the vehicle in its spot to prevent escape.

Police say the driver, identified as Michael Denman, still tried to run away by ramming the police cars with the stolen car, but it wasn't successful. Denman initially wasn't cooperative, but he surrendered when additional officers arrived.

CSPD reported that Denman had a felony warrant for his arrest, and he was booked into the El Paso County jail.

No officers were reported injured during the arrest.