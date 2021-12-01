More details revealed about background of Tuesday’s standoff suspect in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- Court records show that Larry Garduno, who was arrested yesterday evening after a three-hour standoff at a home on Ithaca Street, was on parole for an escape conviction.

According to records, Garduno, 52, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to escaping from a felony conviction on a similar conviction in 2015, and received a five-year sentence to Community Corrections in March 2020.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

A release Tuesday from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office indicates Garduno was on parole from that sentence, and authorities were seeking him for fleeing parole for numerous prior felony and misdemeanor charges.

Garduno likely was on parole because of time previously served that reduced his original sentence.

He was scheduled for a parole hearing later this month.

Community Corrections

Authorities considered him armed and dangerous.

Garduno has a fairly lengthy criminal history to include previous escape charges, along with assault, theft and illegal drugs. However, many of those charges were later dismissed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working to gather more information about Garduno and Tuesday's standoff.