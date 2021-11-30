Deputies called to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to an incident in a neighborhood just south of Fontaine Boulevard in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday, and people were urged to stay away from the area.

The sheriff's office sent a tweet just before 3 p.m. indicating "heavy law enforcement activity" near Ithaca street. The sheriff's office later added that the suspect was wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections Parole division. The suspect hasn't been identified, and it's not clear why he was wanted.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said officers believe the suspect is "armed and dangerous."

The sheriff's office asked people to stay away from the area, and nearby residents were told to stay away from doors and windows. Talbott Elementary School was also briefly placed on a precautionary lockout due to the police activity, but the school went to a controlled release before 3:30 p.m.

We have a crew working on getting more information, check back for updates.