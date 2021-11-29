Man killed in crash on Highway 96 near Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 30-year-old man dead Monday morning just south of Lake Pueblo State Park.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday on Highway 96, near Boggs Creek, when a Nissan Titan went off the side of the road and crashed into "several large rocks" before flipping over several times.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Zachary Tyler Paulson of Colorado Springs. Records also list a Pueblo address for Paulson.

CSP says Paulson was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. Investigators said in a report that "alcohol and/or drugs are suspected" as factors in the crash.