Emergency paving work on I-25 south of Colorado Springs to start Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in a year, the Colorado Department of Transportation is performing temporary paving work on Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and the main Fountain Exit.

KRDO

CDOT describes the work as emergency repairs to fill potholes and make other improvements along the eight-mile corridor before winter weather arrives.

KRDO

Because such paving work is weather-sensitive, the warm and dry fall weather allows CDOT to do the project at a time when conditions normally wouldn't allow it.

Paving work begins Tuesday and ends Thursday; hours are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the speed limit in that section will be lowered to 55 mph; drivers should expect single-lane closures during paving.

In early November of last year, CDOT performed similar paving in the same area to prepare for eventually replacing the pavement with concrete as part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.

That paving was done by simply applying asphalt to the existing pavement, instead of the normal process of milling -- grinding off old pavement before new asphalt is applied.

KRDO

The MAMSIP was approved and funded several years ago to improve transportation safety and access in and out of area military installations.

The latest paving job will benefit the two main entrances at Fort Carson, with one gate having already been improved and the second scheduled for upgrades as part of the MAMSIP.

CDOT

Eventually, the project to improve that stretch of I-25 will include replacing both of the overpasses above South Academy Boulevard; upgrades to four other bridges; widening shoulders; and installing a guardrail in the median.