Wrong-way crash shuts down northbound I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a highway crash on I-25 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. at I-25 northbound and the Cimarron Exit. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, but witnesses say that a Honda van was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, striking a Dodge Charger traveling northbound. Earlier this morning, CSFD said they were on the scene working to get a trapped individual out of the car.



Northbound I-25 traffic was diverted at exit 140, while officials completed the investigation.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor at this time.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to a community hospital for medical evaluation. The Major Crash Team is investigating this incident.

As of 6:15 a.m., all northbound lanes on I-25 were reopened to traffic.