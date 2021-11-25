Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs for a report of shots fired, and neighbors in the area were urged to stay away from doors and windows around noon Thursday.

The shooting was reported near 1400 Willshire Drive. According to the sheriff's office, a neighbor reported that a man shot into a home around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies reported they were looking for a "black male" who is described as "6'2" [with] afro hair/ponytail, wearing a white t-shirt." According to emergency responders, deputies found shell casings near the scene. Nobody was reported injured from the shooting.

At about 1:05 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted for the neighborhood and the sheriff's office said deputies "resolved the situation." A suspect wasn't in custody as of 1:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.