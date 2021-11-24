2-alarm fire reported at westside Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of town Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Wind River Apartments, which is on N. 19th Street, just north of Uintah Street. A second crew was called to the scene at about 4 p.m., shortly after the fire started. Smoke was seen from the third floor.

A spokesperson with CSFD confirmed that multiple injuries were being treated by emergency responders at the scene. Emergency responders reported that at least one person may have jumped from the building.

At 5:26 p.m., CSFD announced the fire was out and firefighters would be staying at the scene putting out any hotspots and searching for hidden fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CSFD said a total of six people were taken to a hospital. One person was treated at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.