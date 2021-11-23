‘Ugly Sweater Elf’ placing free gifts in random spots around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Keep an eye out for something shiny when you're out and about in Colorado Springs, and you might just find yourself with an early Christmas gift.

A local resident who calls themselves the "Ugly Sweater Elf" is on a mission to "make a difference in our great community and beyond," and they're leaving gifts in random spots around town.

One KRDO viewer, Adam Sanchez, alerted us to the random acts of charity Tuesday morning after seeing a wrapped gift on a gas pump at a local Kum & Go station. Another viewer told KRDO they found a similar wrapped gift at a 7-Eleven gas pump.

Hours later, the Ugly Sweater Elf reached out to KRDO to let us know about the gifts, though their identity remains a secret. The Ugly Sweater Elf says Tuesday's round of gifts is "just the beginning of this movement," with a grand finale next week.

The Ugly Sweater Elf says they're giving away "thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise, and groceries all around the city."

Inside the gift, the note encourages the giftee to "pay it forward by doing a good deed for someone else."

If you find one of the gifts, let us know in a comment!