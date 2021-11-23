Salvation Army looking for pie donations for Thanksgiving meals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs donates thousands of warm Thanksgiving dinners to families in need across El Paso County. They're looking for pie donations from the community.

Salvation Army plans to serve more than 3,000 meals in four locations across El Paso County.

The meals wouldn't be possible without help and support from the community. That's why the non-profit is asking that you donate a pie. You can drop off store-bought desserts at the Salvation Army on 908 South Yuma Street. They'll accept donations through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24th.

Thanksgiving Dinners will be held at the following locations: