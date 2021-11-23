Final decision possible Tuesday on carport controversy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council is expected to vote this afternoon on a proposed ordinance regulating carports in neighborhoods.

The proposal has been revised several times but the latest version seems agreeable to many carport owners who have contributed with city staff in the decision-making process.

Under the proposal, the city -- for safety and aesthetic reasons -- would restrict where a carport can be placed in a front yard, and set building requirements that would prevent the views of sidewalks and streets from being blocked by vehicles backing out of carports.

If the council passes the proposal, it would become official after a second vote in two weeks.

However, if the proposal fails, the situation would remain unresolved -- meaning that dozens of carport owners cited for violations or waiting for appeals to citations will have to resume the process.

Carports became a controversy late last year, and in January the council enacted a moratorium on citations and appeals until the matter is resolved.

The moratorium has been extended several times and expires at the end of the year.

Some carport owners are worried that the latest version of the proposal, which sets architectural standards allowing carports to naturally blend into surrounding neighborhoods, may force them to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to comply.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has a crew attending the council meeting and will have a full report at 5 p.m.