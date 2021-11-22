Teen charged with murder after driver found shot in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say an 18-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge after investigators found a deceased driver at a car crash with a gunshot wound in southeast Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle. Police and medical personnel found the driver dead inside, and first responders noted the driver also had a gunshot wound.

Detectives began investigating and quickly identified a suspect as 18-year-old James Thomas Lloyd, according to a police report. Lloyd was arrested Monday morning and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released yet. No one else was injured in the incident, according to CSPD.

