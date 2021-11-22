Former UPS worker arrested for stealing from shipping location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former UPS worker in the Colorado Springs area is accused of stealing computers, jewelry, and sports memorabilia from a UPS shipping location in recent months.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says Heath Miller was arrested early Sunday morning when detectives caught him trying to break into a UPS facility on Emory Circle.

According to CSPD, detectives started investigating a pattern of thefts just the day before, and they identified Miller as a suspect. Police say the thefts went back several months and had an estimated value of over $20,000.

Police searched Miller's home and found "evidence linked back to the past thefts," according to a police report.

Miller was booked into custody in the El Paso County jail. A mugshot hasn't been made available yet.

CSPD says the investigation is still ongoing; we're working on getting more information.