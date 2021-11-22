All lanes in I-25 Gap opening by mid-December

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Interstate 25 Gap Project between Colorado Springs and the Denver metroplex is under budget and expected to be completed ahead of schedule, according to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and travelers will be able to take advantage of it within a few weeks.

By mid-December, traffic will be able to access all lanes in their final alignment, according to Polis. A third "express lane" with a toll was added as part of the Gap Project. Polis said the express lanes will be free through the first half of next year, with tolls taking effect around fall of 2022.

Polis was joined by Colorado's Democratic Senators and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers at a maintenance area along the highway to make the announcement. Watch below:

The section of I-25 has been under construction for years, expanding with a third lane in both directions and adding safety improvements throughout the highway. The gap was originally slated to be complete in November 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.