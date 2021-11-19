Skip to Content
Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and first responders closed a section of northbound Powers Boulevard Friday afternoon due to a multi-car crash.

Several vehicles were seen damaged in the road near Carefree Circle. According to Colorado Springs' Traffic, all northbound lanes were closed at that intersection.

Information about injuries hasn't been released at this time.

