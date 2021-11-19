Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a shooting is under investigation after a victim showed up at a nearby porch with a gunshot wound to his face Friday morning.

EPCSO deputies say the call came in just before 6 a.m. and the caller reported that a man was bleeding heavily on their front porch.

The victim told deputies that he had been shot near S. Academy Boulevard and Coventry Drive, and he walked to a nearby house for help. He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. The victim hasn't been identified yet.

(2) UPDATE: during transport, the man was able to tell deputies he had been shot along South Academy and Coventry Drive, then walked to a nearby residence for help. @EPCSheriff will be here for a few more hours. I’ll have more on @KRDONC13 at noon. pic.twitter.com/MSMkXImZJu — Natalie Haddad, KRDO (@natalieontv) November 19, 2021

Investigators haven't released information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, we're working on getting more information.