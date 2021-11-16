‘Shop local + win local’ this holiday season, $1,000 prize

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a new way you can support local businesses, get all of your holiday shopping done, and maybe even win some cash.

Bank of Colorado, in partnership with Downtown Colorado Springs, is offering up a holiday shopping campaign to encourage the support of local downtown businesses. The promotion runs from November 12th to December 12th.

The promotion, “Shop Local + Win Local” offers prizes valued at just over $2,000 as a thank-you to shoppers who support local Downtown retailers during the holiday season.

When customers spend $50 or more at Downtown retail shops, they can email photos of their receipts to be entered into prize drawings. A Grand Prize Drawing for a $1,000 Visa gift card will take place on December 14th. Prizes also include weekly drawings for Downtown Gift Baskets, which include items from several downtown shops, valued at just over $100, plus a $150 Downtown Gift Card.

“We know local businesses are still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, and we also understand how important the holiday season is for them,” said Dan Nordberg, Bank of Colorado Market President. “This is a fun way for the bank to encourage residents to shop local.”

“Downtown is home to scores of independent retailers,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of Downtown Partnership. “We so appreciate how Bank of Colorado understands that shopping local reaps rewards for our entire community.

Find more details at www.DowntownCS.com/holidays.

There are over 100 shops to choose from, including three brand new pop-up shops, which are open through the end of December.

MOUNTAIN STANDARD GOODS, 226 N. Tejon St.

Open 10 am – 6 pm Mon-Sat, 11 am – 4 pm Sunday

Sustainably minded men’s apparel, gifts and curated vintage home goods and furniture

Instagram @mst_goods

MAGGIE M BOUTIQUE, 7 S. Tejon St.

Open 10 am- 6pm Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm Sunday, closed Monday

Comfortable, stylish and functional clothing for baby and mom, home décor and accessories, bath and body products.

Instagram and Facebook @shopmaggiem

GOOD EYE, 111 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Sustainably and ethically produced goods, vintage women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories