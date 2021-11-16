Residents and businesses evacuate due to Kruger Rock Fire southeast of Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents and businesses due to the 75 acre wildfire off Fish Creek Road in Little Valley.

According to 9News, at approximately 7:11 a.m., fire crews responded to the wildfire around Fish Creek and Little Valley near Kruger Rock. There are reports of high winds fueling the wildfire.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says drivers should avoid Highway 36 and Highway 34 to Estes Park for emergency vehicles.

According to Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR), Hermit Park Open Space will be closed until further notice.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., officials reported the Kruger Rock Fire burned at least at 75 acres compared to the 20 acres reported at around 7 a.m.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says structures are threatened but there is no damage reported.

Crews asked for people to avoid the area.

You can find the latest updates on the Kruger Rock Fire by visiting the Larimer County website.

This is a developing story.