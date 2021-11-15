Skip to Content
Nonprofit animal rescue organization hosts “Spay” ghetti Dinner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The nonprofit organization, Coopers Companions Animal Rescue will be hosting its "Spay" ghetti Dinner to raise funds for operational benefits of the rescue organization.

The fundraiser will be on Saturday, Nov. 27 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 2420 Santa Fe Dr., American Legion.

You can order a plate for $10 or a family size dinner for $40. The dinner includes spaghetti, rolls, and salad. Drinks are available to purchase upon request.

There is limited seating inside the venue but you have the option to bring your order outside to your vehicle.

You can purchase your tickets for the fundraiser on the Coopers Companions Animal Rescue website.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

