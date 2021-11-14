34-year-old suspect arrested for arson, armed with two large kitchen knives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police officers responded to a possible burglary Saturday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Corey Elenga, allegedly shattered windows at someone's home near Milton E. Proby Pkwy and South Academy Boulevard in Southeast Colorado Springs.

34-year-old Elenga allegedly was armed with two large kitchen knives, holding one in each hand. Colorado Springs Police say the suspect refused to drop the knives. Officers with CSPD say, "Corey refused to comply with officers’ lawful orders to drop the knives. While officers were in contact with Corey, heavy smoke began to exit the residence which Corey was blocking. Less lethal means were utilized, resulting in Corey dropping the knives long enough for officers to detain him."

Around that time, it appeared the house had been set on fire, as smoke started billowing from home. It's unclear how the fire started.

Elenga was allegedly responsible for the fire and subsequently arrested for arson.

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on the scene, put out the fire, and utilized their protective gear to ensure no one else was in the residence.

CSPD says no injuries happened during this incident.