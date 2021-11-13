Boulder King Soopers planning to reopen, 50% employees returning following mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado is finalizing an opening date for its grocery store.

In a press release, a spokesperson says 50% of the store's employees have committed to returning to this location once the doors reopen, following the mass shooting where ten people, including a Boulder police officer and a store manager, were killed when a gunman attacked.

King Soopers will start staffing for this location. Associates hired prior to the reopening will work at neighboring stores, where they will be thoroughly trained so that they are ready when the doors of the Table Mesa store reopen.



Hiring events have been planned at two of the Boulder stores and at the BoulderStrong Resource Center:

30th Street King Soopers (1650 30th St.)

o Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9 am-5 pm



Table Mesa King Soopers (3600 Table Mesa Dr. in an onsite temporary facility)

o Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11 am-4 pm



#BoulderStrong Resource Center (2935 Baseline Road)

o Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 am-4 pm

o Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9 am-5 pm



Officials say anyone interested in applying can visit the #BoulderStrong Resource Center located at 2935 Baseline Road on Tuesdays from 12-5 pm, Thursdays from 2-7 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am-3 pm for weekly walk in hiring events.