Trinidad holds 21st annual Veterans Day luncheon Thursday

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Las Animas County town near the Colorado/New Mexico state line may be small, but is big when it comes to honoring its military veterans.

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Veterans Day luncheon resumed Thursday at the Sebastiani Gym in downtown Trinidad.

An estimated 350 people attended the event, which featured a band, color guard and speaker from Fort Carson; honored 40 area veterans who have died since the last luncheon in 2019; and presented memorial plaques to the wives of two organizers who passed away during that time.

Also honored was a Trinidad woman who received a painting from a New Mexico artist; the painting remembers her father, a World War II veteran who served in Europe and was a prisoner of war.

Two World War II veterans were among the guests of honor Thursday, noteworthy in that next month marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the start of that war.

The luncheon has been organized since 1999 by a volunteer committee led by Linda Barron, a native Korean who helped the American military as a teenager during the Korean War.

She later moved to California, married an American soldier who died from exposure to the toxic defoliant Agent Orange, and eventually settled in Trinidad.