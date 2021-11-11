Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning near Interstate 25 in north Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon created a smoke plume visible from miles away.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire is between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway near northbound I-25. Nearby travelers are urged to use caution.
The fire caused a large backup of traffic in the northbound lanes, and CDOT said the southbound lanes were closed at about 4:10 p.m. By about 4:45 p.m., an official with the Air Force Academy said the fire was under control and traffic was expected to be moving again. CDOT said northbound travelers were being diverted to Briargate Parkway.
We're working on getting more information on this breaking story, check back for updates.
Fire was on east side of I25 between the Academy Blvd exit and Briargate Parkway. I went by before FD arrived on scene. 2cars had stopped and appeared to be reporting it. It was about 100 feet off road, smaller than 50×50 feet,it a grove of trees. Looks like after I went by it caught the trees on fire and spread into the median, judging by the video.
After rereading the article this was a different fire than the one I saw. The one I saw was at noon.