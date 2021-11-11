Crews called to fire near I-25 in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning near Interstate 25 in north Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon created a smoke plume visible from miles away.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the fire is between Briargate Parkway and Interquest Parkway near northbound I-25. Nearby travelers are urged to use caution.

The fire caused a large backup of traffic in the northbound lanes, and CDOT said the southbound lanes were closed at about 4:10 p.m. By about 4:45 p.m., an official with the Air Force Academy said the fire was under control and traffic was expected to be moving again. CDOT said northbound travelers were being diverted to Briargate Parkway.

