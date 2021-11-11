2-alarm house fire reported in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were called to a house fire that was reportedly engulfed in flames Thursday evening near S. Academy Boulevard.

Emergency crews went to the house near the 3000 block of Pinnacle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, it was a two-alarm fire as of 6:20 p.m.

No information has been given about potential injuries or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.