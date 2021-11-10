Upcoming utility rate increase likely felt beyond monthly bill in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next week's rate increase by Colorado Springs Utilities likely will result in a double whammy for its customers.

That's because the commercial rate -- for restaurants and small businesses -- also will increase, meaning that much of those costs will be passed on to customers through higher prices for food, drink and other goods and products.

While the temporary rate increase for residential customers will be nearly 11%, the commercial rate will be twice as much (22%); raising the average monthly bill by $28 for residential customers and by $437 for businesses.

The rate increase comes as many businesses are struggling to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic -- with fewer hours, fewer employees and customer counts down as colder weather approaches.

