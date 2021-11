PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place order for an area of Palmer Lake in northern El Paso County Sunday night.

Officials say they are working to clean up a gas leak in the 700 block of Westwood Lane.

The sheriff's office advises residents close windows and doors as well as remain inside.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.