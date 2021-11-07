Skip to Content
Fire extinguished at Colorado Springs nursing home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at Colonial Columns Nursing Home on November 7th, Sunday morning just before 10:00 a.m. The nursing home is located at 1340 E Fillmore Street, near East Fillmore Street and North Union Boulevard.

Westbound lanes on Fillmore Street were closed while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. CSFD left the scene around 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

KRDO will post additional information to this article once available.

