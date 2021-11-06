Aspen Dental provides free dental care to military vets Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

It's called Aspen Dental’s Day of Service happening Saturday, November 6, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war. What's more, during the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have reported increases in teeth-grinding, cavities, and gum disease.

MORE: For more information about Day of Service and the Healthy Mouth Movement, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.