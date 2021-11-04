Letecia Stauch pleads not guilty to charges in connection with stepson’s killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in early 2020, pleaded not guilty to numerous charges on Thursday.

Stauch has been in custody since her arrest in mid-2020. She faces a charge of first-degree murder and a slew of others in connection with the alleged killing of her stepson.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020. The community joined police officers for multiple searches that extended through the weeks following his disappearance. Then in early March 2020, police arrested Letecia for first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and other charges while she was in South Carolina.

According to previous court testimony, Gannon's body was found in a suitcase near a bridge in Florida. His body had a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma, according to testimony during Stauch's preliminary hearing.

Investigators reported they found blood throughout Gannon's bedroom, including a large bloodstain underneath his bed. The DNA matched Gannon's profile.

When investigators found Gannon's body in the suitcase, they noted he had a fractured skull with a gunshot wound in his jaw, sharp force injuries in his chest and back, defensive wounds to his hands, and cuts on his arms and hands, according to testimony.

Her attorney, Josh Tolini, said they aren’t planning to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but they do want to enter evidence of testimony by a mental health expert. — Sydnee Stelle (@SydneeStelle) November 4, 2021

During Thursday's hearing, a jury trial was set for March 28. Prosecutors said they expect it to last about six weeks.

