El Paso County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health has scheduled several vaccine clinics in the coming days to provide Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged five and older.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration signing off on the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, local public health administrators say you can now schedule an appointment to get your child vaccinated at an upcoming clinic.

You can register for one of the clinics by clicking this link. Scroll down and choose the vaccine provider, then follow the sign-up instructions.

Clinics will be held at the following dates and locations:

Nov. 5, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 S. U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, Pfizer (ages 5 or older)

Nov. 6, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 S. U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, Pfizer (ages 5 or older)

Nov. 6, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southeast WIC, 2948 E. Fountain Blvd., Pfizer (ages 5 or older)

Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 S. U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, Pfizer (ages 5 or older)

For everyone else over the age of 12, you can find a vaccine provider in El Paso County with this map: