Calhan residents vote to join Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The town of Calhan in the county's northeastern corner is set to become the sixth member of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

On Election Day, 60% of voters approved joining the authority.

Improving bad roads in Calhan is apparently the motivation for the town's willingness to join the PPRTA; road conditions reportedly are the greatest need and the most common complaint from citizens.

The PPRTA was established in 2004 with Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls and Ramah as founding members; each member agreed to a 1% sales tax increase to be used for transportation projects through 2014.

In 2012, residents in the participating municipalities voted overwhelmingly to extend part of the tax through 2024.

Past projects financed by the PPRTA include: A new interchange at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard; a variety of road, bridge and pedestrian maintenance projects; and helping to support bus services in Colorado Springs.

Of the PPRTA's revenue, 55% is devoted to capital projects, 35% goes to maintenance and 10% is spent on transit needs.