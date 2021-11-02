Voters in Colorado Springs School District 11 to decide on Issue 4B fore school upgrades Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Four years after School District 11 voters approved a tax increase for financial needs, D-11 is asking voters for more help.

But it won't cost voters anything this time, supporters said.

In Issue 4B on the Election Day ballot, D-11 voters are asked to approve the spending of $350 million in bonds -- similar to loans -- for school facilities construction and capital improvements.

The money would be used to build new schools and renovate existing facilities.

In 2017, voters approved a mill levy increase that generates more money for teacher salaries and other personnel upgrades.

Passage of the bond question would mean major improvements at the West School Campus in west Colorado Springs, for example.

The campus is currently shared by a middle school and an elementary school; if voters approve 4B, the middle school would be rebuilt and the elementary school would move to a new location.

The original West School building opened in 1924, and has problems common to many of the district's older buildings -- outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (or no air conditioning at all), and asbestos in walls and floors.