Two houses offered for free in Colorado Springs giveaway — but there’s a catch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the average home price at $500,000, getting one for free would seem too good to be true, right?

But that's exactly what's happening with two adjacent houses on West Costilla Street in the southwest downtown area.

KRDO

The houses were built around 1900; the smaller one is vacant and the larger one is currently occupied by a law firm that will move out at the end of the year.

KRDO

According to an involved contractor who spoke with KRDO NewsChannel 13, owner of the homes and the surrounding property wants to replace them with a development project to include a 22-story apartment building and an office building.

The owner doesn't want to demolish the houses and would rather give them away to nonprofit organizations or individuals who want them.

KRDO

There's a catch, however -- the buyers would have to pay at least $50,000 to have the houses moved to another location, and have land on which to place the home.

A former leasee of the smaller house said that there are no house-moving companies in Colorado Springs, and that the nearest is in Denver.

KRDO

KRDO NewsChannel 13 spoke with three people who expressed interest in the houses or hadn't learned about the giveaway. Hear what they said about it on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.