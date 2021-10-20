Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several cars crashed near Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards Wednesday, causing a power outage that affected thousands of people.

At least one power pole was severely damaged by a truck involved in the crash. Colorado Springs Utilities says nearly 3,000 people were without power.

A few more details about the outage. There are 2,847 people currently without power. We hope to have most customers back in service in about an hour.

The cause was a three car accident involving a trash truck that took out a power pole.

Thanks for your patience. — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 20, 2021

We're awaiting information on the cause of the crash and any potential injuries. Check back for updates.