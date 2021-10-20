Skip to Content
Multi-vehicle crash causes power outage in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several cars crashed near Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards Wednesday, causing a power outage that affected thousands of people.

At least one power pole was severely damaged by a truck involved in the crash. Colorado Springs Utilities says nearly 3,000 people were without power.

We're awaiting information on the cause of the crash and any potential injuries. Check back for updates.

