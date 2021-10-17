Suspect shot in the face, attempts murder with AR-15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Police officers received several 9-1-1 calls about a shooting in the 6700 block of Montarbor Drive, near Cottonwood Creek Park on the northside of town.

CSPD found the suspect, 34-year-old John Lott, outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound on his face.

Officers say that Lott was involved in a domestic disturbance. He had allegedly strangled a victim unconscious several times. Once the victim regained consciousness, they fled to a nearby house and got help. Lott shot at that home with a shotgun several times, then got an AR-15 rifle to fire into the home trying to murder the residents.

According to CSPD, Lott allegedly then entered the home with the AR-15, but the homeowner was armed and fired one round at Lott, which hit him in the face.

Officers arrived and took Lott to a local hospital, where he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Domestic Violence & Adult Sexual Assault (DVASA) Unit responded and has taken over the investigation.