Suspect shot in the face, attempts murder with AR-15
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Police officers received several 9-1-1 calls about a shooting in the 6700 block of Montarbor Drive, near Cottonwood Creek Park on the northside of town.
CSPD found the suspect, 34-year-old John Lott, outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound on his face.
Officers say that Lott was involved in a domestic disturbance. He had allegedly strangled a victim unconscious several times. Once the victim regained consciousness, they fled to a nearby house and got help. Lott shot at that home with a shotgun several times, then got an AR-15 rifle to fire into the home trying to murder the residents.
According to CSPD, Lott allegedly then entered the home with the AR-15, but the homeowner was armed and fired one round at Lott, which hit him in the face.
Officers arrived and took Lott to a local hospital, where he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Domestic Violence & Adult Sexual Assault (DVASA) Unit responded and has taken over the investigation.
Comments
5 Comments
the degree of violence is escalating in this “TOP RANKED” city.
It is. But this is one occasion where it was just as well the neighbor was armed. And it shows the effectiveness of a non-lethal shot that disabled the shooter and left him able to be apprehended and tried in a court of law.
It also shows the importance of training and competency with your firearm. The loser shot the house with a shotgun and an AR-15. One shot to the Head well done.
Like he meant to use “less lethal” force on him. Try again ………
He’s in a Lott of trouble.