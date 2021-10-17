Skip to Content
Police investigating Colorado Springs shooting on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is in East Colorado Springs near Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The shooting happened at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when several shots were fired causing harm to multiple people.

All parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CSPD says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

    1. Exactly! Who would have thought that the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard was NEAR Academy Boulevard. I would have thought it was right ON Academy Boulevard . . . 🙄

