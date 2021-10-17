Police investigating Colorado Springs shooting on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is in East Colorado Springs near Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The shooting happened at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when several shots were fired causing harm to multiple people.

All parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CSPD says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.